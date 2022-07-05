PALMER TWP., Pa. – Lou Pektor's proposal for a 185,000-square-foot manufacturing building on Van Buren Road was back before the Palmer Township Board of Supervisors Tuesday night for a conditional use hearing.
However, it's still unknown if the supervisors will grant the developer's conditional use approval, as the hearing was continued to Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m., when it will reconvene for a third time.
Pektor's company, Greystone Capital Inc., is seeking conditional use approval to construct an industrial-use building with a truck court in Palmer's planned office/industrial park zoning district at 1493 Van Buren Road. The building would be located on a 15.43-acre lot on the southeast corner of Van Buren Road and Newlins Mill Road.
The proposed building will be utilized for the manufacturing and assembly of goods and supplies, according to the applicant. The area would consist of 222 parking spaces, 16 truck dock spaces and eight truck-loading spaces, according to Engineer Tim Diehl of HD Engineering Solutions Inc. at the previous May 24 conditional use hearing.
Traffic Engineer John Wichner of McMahon Associates presented an updated traffic study to supervisors Tuesday night, which included revised traffic counts on the surrounding roadways and truck-turning templates.
The study analyzed seven intersections, and almost all included Van Buren Road and its connection with Main Street, Hollo Road, Newlins Mill Road, and Corriere Road (northern and southern leg). The other two intersections Wichner included were Route 248 and Prologis Parkway, and Newlins Mill Road and McFadden Road.
Wichner spoke on how many estimated trips the site expects during weekday peak hour times, suggesting 899 total trips will take place in and out of the facility during a typical weekday.
The study estimates 122 trips during the weekday morning peak hour and 143 trips during the weekday afternoon peak hour. Out of the 899 trips, 816 will be passenger cars and 83 will be trucks, Wichner said.
In addition, Wichner described a proposed 300-foot northbound right turn lane on Van Buren Road approaching Newlins Mill Road for passenger cars, and a proposed 100-foot right turn lane from Newlins Mill Road directly into the site for both trucks and cars. The sizes are not based on car size or truck size, but on the estimated traffic expected in the area.
The right turn lanes allow for free and concurrent movement into the site, according to Wichner. The proposed plan does not foresee cars or trucks stacking up in the lanes and blocking traffic because they have the right-of-way into the site, and trucks can both enter and exit simultaneously.
The truck templates completed by Wichner dive a bit deeper, depicting the flow of emergency vehicles, specifically a Palmer Township fire truck, throughout the entire site.
Wichner added there is adequate site distance at both property access points, with the recommendation of proper landscaping to be kept outside of those site triangles.
Michael Lachman, registered landscape architect with Urban Research Development Corporation, confirmed the landscape gap near the site distance areas, and highlighted his landscape plan as going "above and beyond" the township requirements.
While the township requires 17 trees within the parking area, Lachman said he's offering 27. He noted the proposed implementation of 20-foot buffer trees is greater than what's required by the township, and that there will be an immediate evergreen screen between any residential house and the lot. Such screening will be established at the time it is installed, instead of waiting a few years for the trees to mature as the township's ordinance allows.
Other areas will be reinforced with flowering and deciduous shade trees, evergreen screens, and arborvitae screens. Instead of worrying about having to upkeep lawn areas, Lachman said that will be swapped for meadows, which helps with water quality, wildlife habitat, and has a multitude of other benefits, he said.
Lachman said the township requires a minimum of 20% of the site to be landscaped.
"We are exceeding it, at approximately 50%," he concluded.
The 15.43-acre lot is currently in the middle of water drainage from an off-site source. Stormwater enters the site from the north from Newlins Mill Road, flows via surface flow, and makes its way to three existing culverts underneath Van Buren Road where it flows into an unnamed tributary of the Schoeneck Creek, according Diehl.
Diehl noted his team completed this study at just the conditional use phase of the project to make sure it was feasible to redirect the culvert in their land development plan.
According to the post-development drainage area plan, Diehl said the water that originates off Newlins Mill Road to the north will be routed down and around the side of the site to the current discharge point on Van Buren Road. This was made possible by designing two box culverts, Diehl said.
In order to handle additional stormwater discharge, subsurface and surface basins will be located to the north and south of the building, according to Diehl.
There will not be any infiltration due to the sinkhole susceptibility of the land. Diehl said the proposed basins will have a clay impervious liner underneath to deter any sinkholes.
Most of the opposition to this proposed project came from residents at the Highlands at Glenmoor, a 55-plus community with 251 homes. Recently, homeowners in this development also protested developer Abe Atiyeh's proposal for two distribution buildings right next to this project, located at 1492 Van Buren Road.
Diehl noted there will be a 150-foot building setback from the community, and Charlie Schmehl, principal with Urban Research and Development Corporation, added the southern portion of the site closest to the residential area has been thoroughly taken into consideration.
That portion of the proposed property will be kept open, and include a stormwater basin, employee parking, and a berm. The trucks will be kept further away, according to Schmehl, noting it's 532 feet from the nearest truck-loading space to a residential property. The developer also retained a sound acoustic expert to testify during the land development application process.
Schmehl noted the public's concern with warehouse development, stating this site is not a warehouse but a manufacturing facility, which will provide employment and increase tax revenue.
"People want to see more manufacturing jobs in the Lehigh Valley," Schmehl said.
The residents of the Highlands at Glenmoor will provide their testimony in opposition to the proposed manufacturing building on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. It's estimated six witnesses will be called to testify.