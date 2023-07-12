Stitch Fix Inc., an online clothing retailer, has provided additional details about job cuts at a Bethlehem-area distribution center.

The San Francisco-based company said in June that it would not renew its lease at the 4770 Hanoverville Road, Lower Nazareth Township, warehouse. At the time, that move was expected to result in the loss of about 375 jobs.

A notice filed with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry says 393 jobs will be cut, starting Sept. 8, when 96 employees will be terminated. The cuts will be made in batches through Feb. 2, 2024, with 13 leaving that day.

The company is also closing a center in Texas.

"By moving to a three-distribution center network, from our current five-distribution-center network, we will have greater depth and breadth of inventory available for our stylists to serve clients," Stitch Fix said in a statement in June. "Therefore, we will not be renewing the lease on our Bethlehem distribution center when it expires later this year and also plan to close our Dallas distribution center next calendar year."

Prologis Inc., a warehouse company that manages about 30 million square feet of space in the Lehigh Valley, owns the Lower Nazareth building.

Last October, Stitch Fix said it would close its Berks County operation, cutting 56 jobs. Its plants in Mohnton and Shillington operated under the Mohnton Mills name. Stitch Fix bought Mohnton Mills in 2017.

The details were in a WARN Notice posted by Labor & Industry. WARN is an acronym for Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act, required by federal law to advise communities and employees of certain closings and mass layoffs.

Stitch Fix sells clothing for women, men and children.

Shares in Stitch Fix are traded on the NASDAQ market under the ticker symbol SFIX. At 11:55 a.m. Wednesday, the share price was $4.25. In the last 52 weeks, the shares have traded as high as $8.84 and as low as $2.60.