Stitch Fix Inc., a clothing retailer that operates online, will not renew its lease on a Bethlehem-area distribution center when it expires this year.
The San Francisco-based company did not give an address for the center. Stitch Fix has a 4770 Hanoverville Road, Lower Nazareth Township, operation. The property is owned by Prologis Inc., a warehouse company that manages about 30 million square feet of space in the Lehigh Valley. Stitch Fix will also close a Texas center.
"By moving to a three distribution-center network, from our current five distribution-center network, we will have greater depth and breadth of inventory available for our stylists to serve clients," the company said in a statement. "Therefore, we will not be renewing the lease on our Bethlehem distribution center when it expires later this year and also plan to close our Dallas distribution center next calendar year."
Last October, Stitch Fix said it would close its Berks County operations and cut 56 jobs. Its plants in Mohnton and Shillington operated under the Mohnton Mills name.
Stitch Fix bought Mohnton Mills in 2017. The sewing and knitting operation had been producing garments for more than 100 years.
The company made the distribution center lease announcement Tuesday as it reported net revenue of $349.9 million for its fiscal third quarter, down 20% from the year-ago quarter.
Shares in Stitch Fix are traded on the NASDAQ market under the ticker symbol SFIX. The closing price Tuesday was $3.68. In the last 52 weeks, the shares have traded as high as $8.92 and as low as $2.63.
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
Stitch Fix says it will not renew the lease on its Bethlehem-area distribution center
