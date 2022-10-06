STOCKERTOWN, Pa. - A Northampton County borough is without employees at its police department after turmoil involving the former chief.

Police Chief Eric Schwab resigned last month as disciplinary charges were set to be announced against him, according to minutes from a special council meeting on Sept. 12.

Council was set to announce charges under the Police Tenure Act, which would have ended Schwab's employment with the borough, members said.

However, Schwab submitted a resignation letter before the charges could be heard, angering borough council and some community members.

Council claims Schwab is using a thumb injury as an excuse to resign, to avoid facing the allegations. Members also say he can't resign, as it goes against the terms in his own contract.

A council member read the charges served on Schwab, but didn't go into detail, since Schwab resigned. They are:

Threat to Borough Resident

Unlawful dissemination of confidential secure police records

Fraudulent timecard/payroll records

Dereliction of Sworn Administrative Duties

Misuse and mismanagement of department computer terminal regulated by the Pennsylvania State Police

Ongoing insubordination

All allegations are considered "conduct unbecoming of a police officer," though council Vice President Kathleen Zdonowski said that phrasing does not come close to covering what the chief did, according to the meeting minutes.

The charges are the result of an investigation conducted over several months by a private investigator hired by the borough, paperwork says. The investigator said at the meeting he built a case of "pure misconduct and illegal activities."

As for police coverage of Stockertown, council said all other officers under Schwab had already quit because they didn't agree with the alleged corruption taking place. Council wants to restaff the department, but state police will cover the borough in the meantime.