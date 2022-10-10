STOCKERTOWN, Pa. - We're learning more about plans to rebuild a Northampton County borough's police department after its chief stepped down.

In a preview of Stockertown's newsletter, borough President Amy Richards told 69 News the council is laying the groundwork for a new police department.

She says the borough plans to hire a consultant to do a review of policies, procedures, schedules, and hiring.

State police will be providing coverage until Stockertown's department is back up and running.

The borough's police chief, Eric Schwab, stepped down last month over an alleged thumb injury.

The resignation came just before the council was set to end Schwab's employment over several misconduct allegations.