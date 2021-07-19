Monday was the worst day for the markets all year, with the Dow dropping more than 920 points at its lowest point. It closed a little more than 720 points down.
Why?
Two major factors are at play. One: oil prices have dropped now that OPEC has agreed to increase production. Two: the fast-spreading Delta variant has investors scared we could be headed for another shutdown.
Case counts are up in nearly all 50 states. In California, the mask mandate was reinstated in Los Angeles.
Chad Meyerhoefer is a professor of economics at Lehigh University, with a focus on health care.
"The vaccination rate in the US isn't really high enough for us to achieve herd immunity, and there's lots of variability across the country," Meyerhoefer said.
And there isn't just variation across the country, but across the globe, which could further max-out the supply chain.
"If you look at one of our major trading partners in the south - Mexico - less than 20% of the Mexican population is fully vaccinated," Meyerhoefer said.
The CDC is now calling the situation a "pandemic of the unvaccinated."
President Biden drew a direct line between vaccination rates and the economy on Monday.
"Please get vaccinated, get vaccinated now. It works. It's safe. It's free. It's convenient. You know this virus doesn't have to hold you back any longer. It doesn't have to hold our economy back. The only way we put it behind us is if more Americans get vaccinated," Biden said.
Naturally, this might make you nervous if you have money in the market. Generally, riding it out is the best way to go for long-term investors.
But you may want to make sure you have enough cash on hand to weather the storm.
"Having emergency cash as well. Especially in retirement. I know the normal goal is three to six months of cash, but in retirement, I lean more towards a year or two, liquid or cash investments," said Jeff A. McElhaney Jr. with Edward Jones in Emmaus.
So is this just another dip we've grown used to during this pandemic? That depends on a variety of factors.
Right now only 50% of the US is fully vaccinated. That number needs to come up to reach herd immunity. And it will also need to come up across the globe to prevent further disruption.