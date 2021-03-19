A neighbor was recently killed in Northampton County by another neighbor, police say, over a drainage pipe.
Another person was recently shot in a domestic dispute in Monroe County.
Yet another fight between neighbors, police say, led to deadly gunfire in Bethlehem Township.
Just about a year after the world shut down, reports of violence have hit Lehigh Valley headlines over the last few weeks. And one group wants to do something about it.
Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley is a local non-profit that's all about trying to help their communities make it through tough times. They've been around for a while, but like their website says - in these uncertain times, they're revamping how they help their communities.
That includes a hotline they've set-up called "Stop the Beef." They say, before you get to any kind of violence, call the number and talk to them.
"We try to get in there before any lives are lost," said Michael Richardson with Promise Neighborhoods.
They might not be professional counselors, but they will be able to relate.
"If I can't put something that he can relate to, he's not going to listen to me, so we have to make sure we have somebody on that phone that he can relate to, so most of the time, it's somebody with a history...somebody like myself, I've been there done that!" says Richardson.
So if you need help, they say call their hotline at 484-488-7144. They're ready to listen.
You can find Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley on Facebook.