HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A popular retailer is making moves in Lehigh County.

Kulcha Kernel, offering Afrocentric fashions, organic body care, nutritional products and more, will host its grand opening weekend July 7-9 at its new location, 1884 Catasauqua Road, Hanover Township.

The business will occupy the former OneMain Financial space, between Subway and Ollie's Bargain Outlet, in the Valley Plaza.

Owner Phil Kirambi was previously operating Kulcha Kernel at 1801 Union Blvd. on Allentown's East Side since 2018.

Business has steadily grown over the past five years, and he decided to move the store about two miles north for more space.

Kulcha Kernel carries hand-crafted apparel, footwear and fashion accessories such as hats, jewelry and handbags, along with organic health and beauty products, handmade artwork and other items from various African countries, including Kenya, Ghana, Chad and Tanzania.

"We started off as a cultural store that sold a lot of Afrocentric fashions and fashion accessories, but over time, by virtue of interacting with our customers, we morphed into more of a holistic store that does more than just offer cultural expressions," Kirambi said. "We now offer a lot of organic internal and external body care products, and we still maintain authenticity and source items from wherever we can find mastery of production."

Kirambi, who was born and raised in Kenya, sources many items - including clothing and handbags - from his native country.

He also carries artisan wares from Lehigh Valley-based creators, many of them being Kulcha Kernel customers that he's formed friendships with over the years.

"I enjoy supporting my culture by going back into my original neighborhood in Africa, but eventually we all find ourselves part of a new community," Kirambi said. "And there's really nothing better than supporting the community that supports you."

Kirambi's foray into sourcing more holistic items arose during the pandemic, when he found many customers becoming increasingly interested in the products.

Merchandise has grown to include organic beauty, body care and nutritional items such as teas, herbs, black seed oil, detox bitters, soaps, shampoos, whipped butters, body scrubs, deodorants, hair care products, massage oils, fluoride-free activated charcoal toothpaste and 7 chakras sage smudge sticks.

Customers also can purchase sea moss, commonly known as Irish moss, which has several health benefits, including thyroid support, digestive health, mood enhancement, sexual health and fertility, weight loss, improved joint health and accelerated surgery recovery.

"We seemed to shift in a more holistic direction during COVID, when our clientele base began asking for more products in that area," Kirambi said. "The greatest part about it is that even when we did that, we never lost our unique product positioning. Everything that we carry is still in alignment with what we originally wanted to do, which is offer a communal spot where people could celebrate culture and feel better about themselves."

Kulcha Kernel's grand opening weekend hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 7 and 8 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 9.

The business also continues to sell items on its website, kulchakernel.com.

In a video message on the business' Facebook page, Kirambi thanked customers and friends for supporting him and the store over the past five years.

"I frankly don't know what the future will be, but I know it will be great," Kirambi said in the video. "And it's because of the love and the support that I have gotten from you, in God's grace, that I say that with confidence. I want to thank all of you for making this a reality."