MIDDLETOWN, Pa. – Several winning Powerball tickets were sold in Pennsylvania ahead of Monday's drawing, including one at a Wawa in Bethlehem.

The Wawa at 3300 Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem sold a ticket worth $100,000, as did the Giant at 2450 Chemical Road, in Plymouth Meeting, Montgomery County. Both stores get a $500 bonus for selling the tickets.

Three other prizes worth $100,000 were sold at stores in Luzerne, Lycoming, and Crawford counties.

A ticket worth $1 million was sold in Dauphin County, at a Turkey Hill at 7601 Allentown Boulevard in Harrisburg. The Turkey Hill got a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

The $1 million-winning ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn, 10-33-41-47-56, to win $1 million, less applicable withholding. The five Powerball® with Power Play® tickets each matched four of the five white balls drawn and the red Powerball® 10 to win $100,000, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play® option, the tickets would have been worth $50,000 each. The Power Play® multiplier drawn was two.

The six winning tickets sold in the state are worth a combined $1.5 million.

A ticket sold in California was worth $2.04 billion ($997.6 million cash). Prior to the drawing that produced the jackpot-winning ticket in California, the Powerball® had been rolling since August 3, 2022.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed, and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball® winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back. Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed. To initiate an online prize claim, winners should call 1-800-692-7481. Players may visit palottery.com for more information about how to file a claim.