SLATINGTON, Pa. - Slatington Airport owner Roger Sell was sitting at home when the skies opened up.
"We were at home listening to 69 News," Sell said.
Soon his phone was ringing. First, his alarm company informed him there was movement at the airport, despite him not being there.
Then he found out a transformer blew across the street. He and his son decided to investigate. When they got there emergency crews were everywhere, and a tree was down on the road.
"I climbed through the tree and came over here and saw this," Sell said.
Airplanes were tossed about.
"That airplane over there got ripped right out of it's tying... it must have really thrown it around," Sell said. "This other plane behind me here was ripped loose and spun 180 degrees with no damage."
Sell says two planes were badly damaged.
"That airplane there is probably worth about $100,000 and you might not get anything out of that, it's hard to say," Sell said.
A hangar was also badly damaged.
"I was amazed, one of the hangers really took a beating, but the airplane inside is unscathed," Sell said.
Sell expects to find more damage after he takes a closer look at everything. In terms of the price tag of all this, Sell says he's going to let the insurance adjuster figure that out.
As to what caused this damage, for now Sell is just calling it an act of God.