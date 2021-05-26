LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Storms ripped through the Lehigh Valley Wednesday night, knocking down trees and leaving thousands without power.
“When I saw this tree, I was like Oh my Gosh what are you gonna do?" said Chris Duncan on Kressler Drive in Lower Macungie Township.
"I was sitting in the living room and I heard a loud thump and I said 'I think a tree fell,' and my husband said no," said homeowner Paula Werley.
Paula Werley's instincts were right, and it was indeed a tree that fell outside her house when storms raced through Kressler Road.
"Oh I was just thanking God that nothing came through the window because the rain was coming in so hard through the window I thought it was going to break!" Werley said.
"I wasn't sure if it was a tornado or a hurricane, I've never seen anything like this!" Duncan said.
Neighbors say the rain and wind came down so fast, they had little time to react.
"Actually as I was coming home I was calling my fiance and said brace yourself because I don't know what to expect when I get home," Duncan said. "But thank God nobody was hurt so I'm really grateful."
Part of the roof on a dry cleaning business blew off, and that's why many are convinced this was no ordinary storm.
"And I was looking at it like how could this have happened? how'd it get on top? so that was a lot of wind that took it off the building then threw it off the wire and brought it down so yea it was something strong, stronger than a big wind," said neighbor Tom Lightner.
"Hopefully no more storms tonight because I'm afraid that it will loosen the tree and it will fall on the house completely so please no more storms!" Werley said.