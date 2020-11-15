Nasty storms wreaked havoc across the area Sunday night.
Downed wires and trees left thousands without power, and in the City of Easton, an entire church steeple was taken out by a powerful combination of heavy wind and rain.
The steeple tumbled off of the Trinity Baptist Church building in the 600 block of Centre Street in the city's south side.
The steeple ended up wedged between a car and the front of the building.
Crews at the scene said no one was hurt.
In nearby Palmer Township, a tree came down in front of a home in the 3400 block of Hermitage Avenue.
Over in Whitehall, Lehigh County, trees and wires also came down. Utility crews were dealing with wires on Church Street, near Commerce Drive.
In Maxatawny Township, Berks County, a building on Kunkel Drive was heavily damaged by the storm. Those in the area say there were a number of trees down nearby.