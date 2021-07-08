HELLERTOWN, Pa. - The tree in Carol Gretzinger's home in Hellertown proved to be no match for the driving rains and strong wind gusts brought on by the passing storms Thursday night.
The tree along Cedar Road uprooted and went crashing down into Carol's home.
She says she was anticipating the storm and had just sat down to watch some TV when the tree made its entrance.
"I looked up and the tree was there and the house was just collapsed around me," Gretzinger said.
She'd been living there alone.
Family heirlooms and artwork now dress the floor instead of her walls.
Carol says she was in the process of moving out and selling the house. She didn't think she'd have to worry about the tree out front holding up the show.
"Never did I think a storm would be that bad that it would just go. It was just unbelievable," Gretzinger said.
The tree that sat out front for many years showed no immediate signs of compromise, so something like this was a surprise.
But thankfully Carol has somewhere to stay where her roots run deep.
"I'm going down to my daughter's. They took their two-car garage and turned it into a mother-in-law's house and it's all finished except for me. And the boys. I have twin grandsons and they're so excited," Gretzinger said.
Carol is certainly excited to spend time with them. It's her silver lining in all of this, but she's got a few phone calls to make with insurance.
And her neighbors plan to call the township to ensure this doesn't happen again on this block.