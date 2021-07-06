BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Some strong isolated storms blew though the area Tuesday night, knocking out power for thousands of people.

Lightning could be seen around 8:30 p.m. over in Bethlehem. As pretty as images of lightning may be at times, the storms caused a headache for a lot of people.

Lightning in Lehigh Valley

About 2300 people are without power in the Lehigh Valley Tuesday night. PPL estimates some of those customers won't have power until Wednesday morning.

But the Poconos caught it much worse. Almost 10,000 customers are out of power there.

