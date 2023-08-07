S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Trees were knocked down in South Whitehall Township Monday as storms moved through the Lehigh Valley.
A 69 News viewer shared photos of a tree in her backyard that was snapped like a twig.
The damage continued on the other side of the Lehigh Valley, in Northampton County. A viewer from Palmer Township shared a photo of a tree snapped apart.
It landed atop a shed, right next to a home.
As if the wind wasn't enough, heavy rain led to flooding in some areas.
One area prone to flooding is MacArthur Road near the Whitehall Mall.
Police had the stretch of the road shut down earlier Monday night when the water rose too high for cars to make it through.