LYNN TWP., Pa. - Areas like New Tripoli in Lehigh County prepared for the worst and so far, have just gotten some rain and a couple flashes of lightning.
At the Shell station just outside of town, workers tell me customers wiped them out of milk in anticipation of the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred coming through.
We saw dark, gloomy skies and some rain as we made our way into town. The lightning put on a show, but there was no major wind gusts or flooding.
We didn't find any major damage - no trees, or damaged or downed fences.
Probably the most interesting thing we saw was some folks out on their porch enjoying the view and cooler conditions.
A PPL power outage map Wednesday night showed no widespread outages so far. There were a few in Allentown and some up north in Carbon County in Palmerton.