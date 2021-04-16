EASTON, Pa. | An Easton couple told police they were awoken Wednesday night to a stranger in their kitchen.
Lindsey P. Whitney, of Railroad Street in Bethlehem, now faces trespassing and drug charges for his unwelcomed visit to a North Seventh Street home.
Easton police were dispatched to the 100 block of North Seventh Street shortly before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a report of an unwanted visitor in the house. Officers arrived to find Whitney inside and escorted him out of the home, according to the criminal complaint filed against him.
The residents told police they were sleeping upstairs when they heard someone inside. They went downstairs to allegedly find Lindsey in the kitchen and a cabinet light, curtain rod and stove damaged. Court records do not indicate how he found he way inside the home or how he happened upon the house.
Police said they confiscated synthetic marijuana or K2 from the alleged intruder.
Authorities charged the 35-year-old with a felony count of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor count of drug possession and a summary criminal trespass offense. District Judge Roy Manwaring arraigned Whitney Thursday morning, releasing him on $15,000 unsecured bail ahead of a preliminary hearing. As a condition of the defendant’s release, the judge ordered that he stay away from drugs and alcohol, undergo a drug and alcohol evaluation and submit to random screenings.