For the Pun family, home is where the heart is. And that's because, it has to be.
Their home, the one Mom Brenda shared with her two sons Marec and Jason, is no longer theirs.
"Honestly, it's heartbreaking," Brenda begins.
When the world shut down last March, Brenda got laid off from her job as a hotel shuttle driver.
"I've never had unemployment before in my life, so I don't know all the rules and regulations and such," she says of the process she said was frustrating.
When she finally got someone to help her file, she says the government told her she'd get back payment.
"I'm still waiting for that," she says. "It's almost a year and I'm still waiting."
In the meantime, life got hard. Her son Jason has Down Syndrome. Her 16-year-old son Marec is a junior in high school.
"My Mom started struggling with bills and stuff, so I started working and helping out with bills," Marec says.
Despite the family trying to figure it out, they lost their home. Now, they're living in a hotel, trying to get back on their feet.
"It's been really tough, especially with him," Brenda says, nodding toward Jason, "Because he keeps asking us 'where's my room?' Where's my bed?...It's been very emotional."
But despite their circumstances, the family says they're trying to find joy in the small things. Which is why a big thing, has brought them an overwhelming sense of gratitude.
The family's therapist, through Valley Youth House, set up a GoFundMe to help ease their struggles. Strangers have donated thousands of dollars.
"The amount of people that don't even know us that care about us, is unbelievable, you know?" Brenda smiles as her son Jason leans in to hug her.
The struggle isn't over. Brenda's back to working full-time, but now the hunt is on to find a new home and start all over again.
But she has two big reasons to do that. Because wherever her sons are, that will always be home.
If you would like to donate to the family, you can visit the GoFundMe page.