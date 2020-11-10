EAST BANGOR BOROUGH, Pa. - State police are asking residents in East Bangor Borough, Northampton County to stay away from the scene of a police incident Tuesday afternoon.
Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team are on scene of an incident at 14 South Broad Street.
Route 512 at Shafter Street and High Street are currently closed. State police are asking for traffic to stay away from the area and neighbors to stay away from windows.
The Bangor Area School District said in a Facebook post it is rerouting transportation due to the road closure, which will affect Tuesday afternoon’s dismissal times. The district said Route 512 is closed between the Trolley Shoppe in East Bangor to the Slate Belt Medical Center.
The district said there is no issue with student safety in its schools.
"We anticipate not being able to deliver students to certain stops within the affected area of the community," according to the Facebook post.
"Individual phone calls have gone out to those specific families, requesting someone arrive at the school to transport their child. We ask unaffected families not come to the schools so to not further delay our dismissal process."