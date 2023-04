BETHLEHEM, Pa. - People driving around historic Bethlehem need to pack their patience this week.

A pair of busy roads are closed for work on a beautification project.

Officials say South New Street will be closed between Rink and 4th streets from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A large crane is parked there.

And a stretch of Fourth Avenue will be closed for repaving from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

But the 4th Street intersection is still open for those heading east and west.