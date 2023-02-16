U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Traffic is heavily backed up on a stretch of I-78 westbound in Lehigh County Thursday afternoon after a tractor-trailer crash, according to a Twitter post from State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky.

The crash happened between the South 4th Street and Emmaus Avenue South exits, around mile marker 58.5, Branosky said.

Branosky said there is a fuel spill in the area, and to expect heavy delays.

Crews have turned the tractor-trailer, and some traffic is getting by. However, traffic is still very heavy, and is backed up all the way to Route 412.

No word on whether anyone was injured.