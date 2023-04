BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Drivers will have to find a different way of getting around Bethlehem Township early Thursday morning.

Route 22 around the Country Club Road overpass will be closed from midnight to 4 a.m.

Crews are replacing the bridge. Traffic in both directions will be detoured to the Route 33 interchange.

The $4.5 million project is expected to be finished in 2024.

A portion of Country Club Road will be closed for the duration of the project.