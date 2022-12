S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A stretch of Route 22 eastbound in Lehigh County has reopened after a six-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. in South Whitehall Township, between the Quakertown and Cedar Crest Boulevard exits.

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky said there were multiple people with minor injuries after the crash. He did not say how many people were hurt.

The road was shut down while crews cleared the scene.