BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Route 33 north in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County will be closed for repairs to a depression in the roadway starting Friday night.
Route 33 will be closed between William Penn Highway and Route 22 from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday, PennDOT said.
Traffic will be required to exit onto Route 22 east and then detour on 25th Street and Route 22 west back to Route 33 north.
PennDOT says to expect significant delays and to use caution driving through the area. The detour is estimated to last 24 hours.