WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. - A stretch of Route 611 in Northampton County has been reopened after months of repairs.
Route 611 between Raubsville Road and Browns Drive in Williams Township was closed and detoured in September 2021 due to damage sustained from remnants from Hurricane Ida to an arch culvert under Route 611 (carrying a tributary to the Delaware River) and the adjacent roadway, according to a news release from PennDOT.
Construction to repair the damaged culvert and roadway are now complete and the road is open, PennDOT said.