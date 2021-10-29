road closed generic

WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. - Drivers hoping for a busy road in Northampton County to reopen following a nearly two-month closure will have to wait a little longer.

Part of Route 611 in Williams Township has been closed since mid-September, after remnants of Hurricane Ida broke a culvert.

PennDOT now says it's working to get the appropriate permits needed to repair the road.

The damaged culvert left a hole in the road between Browns Drive and Route 212.

The goal is to have the road reopened by the end of the year.

