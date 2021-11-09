HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Officials in Hanover Township, Northampton County are warning residents to be on the lookout for anything suspicious after a string of burglaries last week.
There were three forcible burglaries in the township overnight Thursday into Friday, said an email from the township manager, Jay Finnigan, on behalf of Colonial Regional police.
They were on Stenton Drive, Cheryl Drive and American Way, the email said, which are all within a few miles of each other.
In one incident, a teenager was home, Finnigan said. In two incidents, neighbors heard a loud bang, and in the third, a screen was missing and a window may have been open.
The burglaries were not reported to police, the email said. Officials did not say what, if anything, was taken.
Township officials are urging residents to call 911 if they hear or see something amiss.