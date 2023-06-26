FORKS TWP., Pa. - Our region got a drenching Monday night, and a flood watch was in effect until 3 a.m. Tuesday for portions of Pennsylvania including Lehigh, Northampton, Berks, Upper Bucks, Monroe and Carbon counties, as well as parts of New Jersey, including Hunterdon and Warren counties.

Thunderstorms brought needed rain following our long springtime dry spell, but some areas got more rain than the ground could hold, like in Forks Township, Northampton County.

A river of water could be seen running across Sullivan Trail near Newlins Road West.

Traffic was held up there, and nearby on Zucksville Road. An SUV tried to get through but didn't make it.

Parts of Lehigh County got hit hard by the strong storms. In New Tripoli, a steady stream of water went pouring across Falcon Street.

The thunderstorms fired up once again in South Bethlehem. Lightning filled the night sky above the SteelStacks.

More storms are expected Tuesday, though not quite as widespread and active as Monday.