WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - Some people around the region are undertaking a major cleanup after storms rolled through the area Monday night.

One of the areas hit hard was Washington Township, Northampton County.

Nine maple trees, some dating back to 1953, were torn down on one family's property just south of Bangor.

The family is okay, but has a lot of cleanup.

"It wasn't just branches flying out. They were lifted up and taken off it. It was a weird wind," said Don O'Brian, homeowner.

There were no reports of tornadoes, but the wind twisted the tops of his trees and downed others.

He, his wife, two birds and dog waited it out in the basement.

In nearby Plainfield Township, the winds knocked down a power line, taking several trees on a home's property with it.

Luckily, no one was home at the time and the home appears to be okay.

The same can't be said for O'Brians' landscaping.

"We take a lot of pride in our property. We loved these (trees), they offered great shade for the pool. It was a nice area," Don said.

