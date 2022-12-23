PALMER TWP., Pa. – It's hard to believe temperatures were just in the 50s Thursday night. They dropped all day Friday, into the single digits, as strong winds caused power outages and dangerous road conditions.

"Oh my God, it's really, really cold," said Michelle Goodman, heading from Easton to the Poconos. "It has to be like -10 here."

When meteorologists called it an arctic blast, they weren't kidding.

"Feels like it's below 30, below 50 right now," said Mike Lloret, stopping in Northampton County from East Stroudsburg. "It's very cold."

Temperatures dropped drastically since Thursday night, and sharp winds uprooted trees, caused power outages and even shook cars.

"It's very windy outside," Lloret said, "so it makes the car unstable."

Sean Brown with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says crews were out Friday evening, ready to take care of those icy roads.

"Anywhere where we had some snow earlier, or some some rain that still set on the roadway, it has the potential to freeze up," he said. "Especially up north, they did get some snow."

Brown says PennDOT dropped speeds on some interstates in northern regions and in Schuylkill, Monroe and Carbon counties.

"So we're going to be bringing our crews out to really treat the roadways with some salt and material try to keep them in good shape and keep them from really get to that icy conditions," he said.

Other areas like Lehigh and Northampton Counties got snow earlier Friday, but it dried up quite a bit, thanks in part, to sun and strong winds. Brown says there's still plenty to be cautious about.

"You might see dry conditions on the whole road, and then suddenly, there's an icy patch, that no matter how much you put salt down, it's still going to be icy," he said.

"So far, so good. It's not bad at all," Goodman, stopping for gas in Palmer Township, said of the roads on her way down to the Poconos Friday night.

Brown reminds drivers, though: Even if the roads look OK, still proceed with caution.

"If you don't need to be out there driving, you really shouldn't be," he said. "But if you do have to go out, just slow down, give yourself more time to get where you're going, pay attention when you're on the roadway. Just drive cautiously."

For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or visit the state travel website.