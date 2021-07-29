WEISENBERG TWP., Pa. - Jason Gornicz and his family have lived at their home on the border of Lehigh and Berks counties for five and a half years, but they've never seen a storm like this.

"Things laying in our yard that aren't supposed to be there," he says, looking around his Weisenberg Township property.

He says they heard the rain and wind and then looked outside.

"And we started seeing some debris and we started seeing the rain in sort of a funnel," he said.

After watching a big tree snap in half, he went downstairs to a safer place, where he and his five kids waited out the storm.

When it was over, they surveyed the damage - a big branch in their pool.

"There was a big tree down on this end," he points.

But thankfully, not worse. He says drone video shows just how close the path of destruction came, cutting right through his yard and then moving to the back of his property.

"You can sort of see an opening," he says, pointing to the back of his property and adds, "There was not an opening there."

"If it wasn't a tornado, it was the closest we've ever gotten to it," Gornicz says.

