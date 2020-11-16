EASTON, Pa. - Strong wind toppled the steeple of Easton's Trinity Baptist Church on the city's southside Sunday night.
The church's bell crashed into the street and the steeple, which damaged a nearby parked car, came to rest upright, leaning against the side of the church.
No one was hurt. It was still there Monday morning when power crews were working to untangle it from lines.
Met-Ed and PPL reported hundreds of power outages in Northampton County Monday morning, but that number dropped to just a few dozen by the afternoon.
Jakyrah Robinson, who lives nearby, said she heard the steeple come crashing down.
"A big boom and there was like, a flash...it was like lightning out of nowhere. It took the power off and then it turned it right back on," Robinson said.
Other people who live near the church tell 69 News they didn't hear anything and were surprised to wake up and see the damage.
"This morning [Monday] I got on Facebook and the neighbor around the corner said oh, the church steeple fell, the bells on the ground, it hit a car. I said I can't believe we didn't hear it. I stayed up watching football," said Daryl Douglas.
Sunday's strong wind also took down a tree in Palmer Township. It fell in front of a home on the 3400 block of Hermitage Avenue.
In Lehigh County, trees and wires came down on Church Street near Commerce Drive in Whitehall.