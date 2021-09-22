gas leak generic graphic

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A struck gas line prompted evacuations in an Allentown neighborhood Wednesday morning.

A natural gas line was hit around 9 a.m. in the area of Susquehanna and Front streets, said Joe Swope, spokesperson for UGI.

Crews evacuated two nearby apartment buildings as a precaution, while UGI shut off the gas and PPL was called to shut off electricity, Swope said.

The Allentown Fire Department was also on scene.

Once the area is safe, people will be allowed back in their homes while crews make repairs to restore gas service.

It's not clear how many people were affected by the evacuations, but no one was hurt, Swope said.

