BETHLEHEM, Pa. - There were some tense moments Thursday for students and staff at a Bethlehem school.

District officials tweeted Thursday that Freedom High School was in "lock-in" status because of student altercations, and because someone released a spray, irritating several people in a hallway.

It's not clear exactly what that spray was.

The superintendent ordered students to remain in classrooms, and urged parents to stay at home.

District officials later said on social media that everything was back to normal.

