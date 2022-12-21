ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Local student-athletes are spreading holiday cheer to younger kids in Allentown.

Members of the track-and-field team from Southern Lehigh High School stopped by Jackson Early Childhood Center Wednesday.

They donated what they call "Bedtime Bundles" - books, pajamas, and toothbrushes and toothpaste - to about 250 kindergarten students.

The items were collected in a fundraiser.

Team members also read stories to the kids while wearing their own PJ's.

For them, seeing the kids excited makes it all worth it.

"To see their smiles, to see that they care so much about what we're doing to them, the gesture that we have to supply what they need," said William Kane and Tessa Dicesare, with the Southern Lehigh High School track team.

The "Bedtime Bundles" donation was started four years ago by Tessa's mom and older brother, and then it grew bigger when the track team got involved.

The team says it hopes it continues for years to come.