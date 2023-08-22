Becky Wamsley still can't believe her student loans are finally gone.

She's one of the more than 800,000 people to see their outstanding balance forgiven thanks to a fix to the income-driven repayment system from the Biden administration.

"I'm still smiling about it because it means a lot," Wamsley said. "There's a lot I can do now that I never thought I'd be able to accomplish."

The loans she took out for undergrad at 18 amount to about $30,000, and they have been hanging over her head for more than 20 years.

"As the interest rate just became higher and higher, the principal just became unmanageable," Wamsley said. "I continued to put those loans in forbearance, because I wasn’t able to pay on them."

Under income-driven plans, borrowers' balances are supposed to be forgiven after 20 to 25 years of payments, depending on the loan. However, The Department of Education says millions never received it.

"What they found is there were incorrect adjustments where people were making payments but it was not being applied toward that forgiveness program," said Scott Semerod, Student Aid Coordinator with Penn State Lehigh Valley.

The total amount of forgiveness is around $39 billion in total.

If you think you're eligible and haven't received forgiveness yet, the Department of Education says it will continue to notify eligible borrowers every two months and will have all borrowers' payment counts updated by next year.

Wamsley says the impact on her debt-to-income ratio and, in turn, her credit score will be life changing:

"Things that may happen in the future because of this change really got me excited," Wamsley said. "If I want to get a credit card and maintain it, if I want to get a loan, or if I want to get a car loan, better interest rates.”

Recently, the Department of Education has also forgiven the debt of other target groups, including $45 billion for 662,000 public service workers, $10.5 billion for 491,000 borrowers who have a disability, and $22 billion for the nearly 1.3 million borrowers who were cheated by their schools, saw their schools precipitously close, or are covered by related court settlements.

Even if you're not eligible for forgiveness, other options are available.

On Tuesday, the Biden administration launched its new income-driven replacement plan, the SAVE (Saving on a Valuable Education) plan.

The plan cuts payments to 5% of your discretionary income, which will cut monthly payments for borrowers by half. For those making under $15 an hour or less (around $30,000), their payments will go down to $0 until their income increases. For those with debt under $12,000 their remaining debt will be forgiven after 120 payments.

The Biden administration estimates more than 20 million borrowers could benefit from the plan. They can sign up at StudentAid.gov/SAVE.

Wamsley hopes others soon feel the same relief she has experienced: " I have a lot of options now to try to make things better for myself."