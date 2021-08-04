BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - The ribbon has been cut, and now the Hampton Winds restaurant at Northampton Community College is open for business and learning.
"It's a state-of-the-art kitchen and restaurant with not only a great look, but great food," Northampton Community College President Mark Erickson said.
It's stocked with state-of-the art equipment, giving its culinary students a leg up on learning the tricks of the trade.
"Regarding the entire renovation I kinda had free rein. The administration let me, give me keys to the kingdom and let me do my thing," said Francine Maz, the college's culinary director.
The restaurant is run and staffed by students, and the renovation will allow them to be better prepared when they enter the workforce.
"Everything we make is very high end. We make everything from scratch and by way of doing things we teach the very classical way of doing things. But, it tastes awesome," Maz said.
The renovation won't just benefit students, but the entire community. The seating area has a new look and added outside dining and it's open to everyone.
"If you come here for a meal, you're going to get a gourmet meal that really is at a very basic price," Erickson said.