BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A student-run restaurant in Northampton County is showing off more than just a new menu.
Hampton Winds at Northampton Community College held a reopening and ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday morning in Bethlehem Township.
The restaurant's kitchen and dining room have been renovated.
The upgrades were made using grant money from the state.
Customers can now grab to-go meals and eat in the new outdoor dining area.
Northampton Community College President Mark Erickson said the restaurant being closed because of the pandemic gave the college time to make the changes.
"So the timing worked out well. It's been something we've been thinking about for a while, fortunate enough to get the funding and now, thrilled, excited, about the end result," Erickson said.
Erickson said the revamped, state-of-the-art kitchen will prepare culinary students for finding a job after they graduate.