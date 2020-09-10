A student in the Northampton Area High School has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a letter to parents, the Northampton Area School District said the student last attended school on Wednesday, Sept. 2. The classrooms and spaces the student was in were cleaned and disinfected according to CDC guidelines.
The high school will remain open at this time, according to the letter.
The letter says staff members and students who may have come into close contact with the student will be contacted by their local health department with instructions to self-quarantine.