ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Students and activists took to the streets of Allentown Wednesday to demand an end to gun violence.

Several of the kids say they feel scared going to school or even walking down the street. Allentown has already seen more homicides this year than it did for the entirety of 2022, according to the Pennsylvania Uniform Crime Reporting System. Many of those shootings are happening on streets where students walk to school.

Just after 12:30 p.m., those students filed down the side of Union St. calling for an end to gun violence in their community.

"We've been preparing, we've been making signs, we've got t-shirts made," said Katarah Jordan, Program Director at the James Lawson Freedom School.

Jordan helped organize the march, in conjunction with the organization Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley. She said the march is important to her in part because gun violence has affected her own family.

"My father, my brother, my uncles have all been incarcerated and affected by this disease of gun violence," said Jordan.

And she's not alone. The group marched to the Martin Luther and Coretta Scott King statue, where students gathered to share their experiences.

"I think about the kids that are younger than me. The kids that are in kindergarten scared to go to school, or even scared to go out. I don't ever want them to feel unsafe like I do now," said a student.

"I feel unsafe. My little sister feels unsafe, and even my peers feel unsafe. When will I stop fearing for my life when I get to school, or when I step out of the house," said 14-year-old student Martina Tatidoum, who goes to Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School.

Tatidoum said she hopes the adults in her community are paying attention.

"I just want to see action. I just want to see something being done. I don't want to speak and then nothing's doing, nobody is doing nothing about it," said Tatidoum.

The march is part of the National Day of Social Action sponsored by the organization Children's Defense League. The organization says it has organized marches with more than 12,000 students over the last two years.