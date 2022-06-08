BETHLEHEM, Pa. - School's out for summer, but it's bittersweet for the students at Spring Garden Elementary School in the Bethlehem Area School District.
After 13 years their Principal, Dr. Eric Smith, is relocating to Nitschmann Middle School.
"It's been wonderful to spend 13 years in a building, especially at an elementary level, you really get to know families," Smith said.
The minute the students were told Smith would be leaving the cards came pouring in, wishing him luck, and thanking him for being the best.
"It's very emotional to get this from them," Smith said.
The students say he was the kindest, funniest guy, and they are sad to see him go.
Among the things some students had to say:
"I'm really sad because he's like the number-one thing in our school."
"He was nice and kind, he had a good personality."
"I think he was a great principal and he did a great job."
"I'm gonna miss him but I know he has to do it for business."
Smith says although he's excited to move on to the middle school, Spring Garden will always hold a special place in his heart.
"When I'm finally done and I retire years from now, I'm probably going to say this was the best job I had in my life, to be the principal of Spring Garden," Smith said.