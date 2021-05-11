EMMAUS, Pa. - Emerging from their classroom, dressed for the part, are a group of fifth graders at Seven Generations Charter School in Emmaus. And they're ready for what lurks around the corner.
It's because of what's making this box their home. 10,000 Italian honeybees moved in two weeks ago, and have been undisturbed ever since.
It's important to be still, because if you're not calm, their pheromones can feel that and it's going to be like they're going to sting you a lot more.
The students got up-close and hands-on with the colony they've researched and studied for months. What they saw and learned shocked them.
"I did not expect the colony to get this big in just two weeks. I thought it would take longer than two weeks," said one student.
"We learn about the lifecycle of the bees. We learn about and dissect bees. We learned about the flowers. We learned about the parts and how they're interdependent," said teacher Mandy Suro.
Suro finds the best way to feed her students' brains is by getting outside.
"This is something we do all the time, so we really wanted to continue that learning, and we realize that it's safer to be outside and we can embrace our environment and get outdoors and be safe and healthy and continue that learning as best we can," Suro said.
The class plans to take what they've learned in this project to educate others on the importance of bees, and steps others can take to conserve this critical species in our ecosystem.