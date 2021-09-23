BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Students at Liberty High School in Bethlehem staged a walkout, protesting their school's dress code.
One sign read, "we will not change the way we dress because it's more convenient for your lack of self control."
The school's principal, Harrison Bailey, says what began as something peaceful, organized by a small group of girls, grew to nearly 200 students skipping class to gather on the first floor.
"So the event kind of grew legs from there," Bailey said.
It lasted about 45 minutes until students were asked to return to class.
The same type of protest has gained thousands of views on sites like TikTok, where other high schoolers put their dress code policies to the test to see if boys and girls who wear the same outfits are disciplined the same.
"We have the same expectations for boys and girls. If a boy's walking down the hallway and his stomach is hanging out, I'm telling him you got a put something else on. It's not appropriate for school," Bailey said.
Liberty's dress code doesn't permit revealing clothing that "offends the sense of common decency, as judged by those entrusted with providing a positive school environment."
That includes things like crop tops and short shorts.
"There's a point where we have to say, OK, you're a little beyond what we think we're going to accept here," Bailey said.
Bailey says none of the girls who organized the walkout was disciplined. Instead, Bailey says he's glad to see they believe in something.
His goal is to broaden those horizons.
"Quite frankly, I am going to be meeting with these young ladies and what I'm trying to do is harness that energy and get them to start talking about things that, in my opinion, are even more impactful," Bailey said.