WILSON, Pa. - High schoolers from both sides of the Delaware River are adding a touch of color to St. Luke's campus in Wilson Borough, the former Easton Hospital.

Students from Easton and Phillipsburg worked on a mural inside the hospital Thursday.

The hospital's president, Linda Grass, said the mural will hopefully brighten both patients' and the community's day.

"This has been a difficult time. We just are hopefully just on the other side of the pandemic and so many issues that have been dealt with and now we're here creating something of beauty for people to really appreciate," Grass said.

The project is being done through Lafayette College's Lafayette Experience program, which taps Easton and Phillipsburg students for community art projects.

