SLATINGTON, Pa. - The high school in the Northern Lehigh School District dismissed students early Friday after the discovery of a bullet in a trash can in the boys' bathroom prompted a lockdown, according to Superintendent Matthew Link.

Northern Lehigh High School was on an administrative lockdown as school police worked with authorities to search the premises, Link said.

Administrators and the School District Police Chief David Jones conducted a review of the video cameras in that area of the school. Officials checked the students and people who were seen on the cameras in the vicinity of the bathroom. The people were cleared of involvement after they and their belongings were checked, Link said.

Link said school was dismissed 20 minutes early so a Sheriff's Department canine could be brought in to sweep the premises as an extra precaution.

Superintendent Link thanked students and faculty for their cooperation and handling of the situation.

He praised Chief Jones and the school police officers for their work.