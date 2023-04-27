SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A private school in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County, was at least partially evacuated Thursday morning.

Kids were outside in the parking lot of Lehigh Christian Academy, which meets in Cedar Crest Bible Fellowship Church on Cedar Crest Boulevard, just off of I-78.

Several emergency responders, including police and ambulances, were at the scene.

The call first came in around 9:30 a.m.

69 News is working to learn more about what prompted the response and evacuation.

A similar scene played out last October, when kids were evacuated due to a possible contaminant leak in the building. In that case, the unknown odor was believed to be from an HVAC system, but there were no immediate safety issues. Four people were evaluated at the hospital.