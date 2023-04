S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa.- No textbooks are needed for this lesson on all things environment.

Students in Lehigh County got the real deal Tuesday.

The county's Conservation District hosted its annual Envirothon at Covered Bridge Park in South Whitehall Township.

Students rotated between five different hands-on stations to learn about things like aquatics, soil composition, and climate change.

There were 16 teams from eight different high schools on site.

Middle schools get their chance on Thursday.