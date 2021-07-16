EASTON, Pa. - When you drive by Lafayette's Metzgar Complex, you may spot a hidden gem. The college's farm is near the athletic fields, and it's where students both learn and give back to the community.
Lafayette's Farm, or "LaFarm," is where you can find Isaiah Moore most days.
"What we're doing is clearing out the beds of all the weeds," said Moore.
The rising senior is one of about ten students spending the summer working there or doing research about food access and justice.
"It's an opportunity for them to understand, on a deeper level, food inequality in our community and then look at solutions to that," said Lisa Miskelly, the assistant director of food & farm at Lafayette College who manages the farm.
The students are also part of those solutions. Hot days spent irrigating and harvesting mean more vegetables for the City of Easton.
"In the summer, most of our food goes to the Vegetables in Community program, which is a by donation stand that is at 10th and Pine," said Miskelly.
Food is sent to other local organizations too, plus Lafayette's dining facilities.
You can order online for pickup or get deliveries in College Hill.
LaFarm also has an area where students and staff could have their own plots so they can learn more about agriculture and grow their own produce.
Moore's plot is where he's grown his own food and his passion for farming.
"These are two rows of beans, collards, kale, broccoli," he said.
His LaFarm experience has redirected his career, and inspired him to one day create another community like this one.
"Particularly in areas that are vacant or not being used," said Moore. "Typically, that's found in poorer communities that aren't being redeveloped. There's a ton of opportunity to just green it, teach people about healthy food, give people access to that healthy food and get them involved in the food system."
In the meantime, Moore is focused on keeping the three-acre labor of love on track for the next growing season and the next group of students.