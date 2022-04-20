S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Students in Lehigh County got an up-close look at the inside of a human knee.

About 260 Parkland High School students from the school's biomedical science program attended a "Biomed Symposium" Wednesday at the school in South Whitehall Township.

They learned about knee exams, treatments, and knee repair from St. Luke's University Health Network medical staff.

Six students even had a chance to be "Surgeon Sidekicks." They helped with a live dissection of a human cadaver knee.

"While we can provide the scientific background, seeing medical professionals and hearing what they do and sharing their expertise and their time really gives these kids a life-changing experience today," said biology teacher Laura Kowalski.

Students also had the chance to practice giving insulin injections, stitching sutures, and hands-only CPR.

