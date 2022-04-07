EASTON, Pa. - Ready, set, read.
Thursday was the Reading Olympics at Easton Area High School. And no, it's not your typical Olympics with swimming and gymnastics events. It's all about books.
"Students from middle schools and high schools throughout the area read books off a list," said Meg Sayago, Librarian at Lehigh Valley Academy. "We use a list of 25 books that changes every year.
And then they come here and compete against each other in a three-round format."
And yes, the school with the most points at the end of the three rounds, gets a prize.
"We have trophies for first, second, third place. First place also gets an autographed book from the list," Sayago said.
It's a great way for students who are passionate about reading to come together.
"I'm super excited for them," said Whitehall High School Book Club Advisor Nicole Capuano. "They take a break from social media. Just really happy we got to come out here, to compete, the opportunity to be involved and meet up with other schools."
A lot of teachers here say whether they win the competition or nor, they're just happy the students are still reading.